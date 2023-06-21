A24 Releases A Cookbook Inspired By Its Movies' Most Unhinged Meals

You've seen recipes that mimic film history's most iconic, delicious-looking food, but what about the wacky, bare-bones meals scrounged up by characters in their most desperate, feral moments? In a new cookbook called "Scrounging," A24 breaks down and photographs some of the most iconically bizarre meals in movie history — including some from the studio's own portfolio. "Scrounging" is true to its name in that it is more of an ode to weird cinematic kitchen behavior than a collection of viable recipes you'll be eager to make yourself — unless you're genuinely craving spaghetti on a tennis racket (from "The Apartment") or with maple syrup (like "Buddy's Breakfast Spaghetti" from "Elf").

Some of these recipes are so simple — like "The Man's Last Coke on Earth," from "The Road" — that their recreation is more about context and imagination than anything close to stovetop cooking. In the Appetizers & Snacks section, the loser-y milieu of "Brennan's Just-Cheese Nachos" from "Stepbrothers" and "Kip's Just-Cheese Nachos" from "Napoleon Dynamite" is equally important as the nachos in question. That said, the book features everything from drinks to dinners and desserts, giving you enough material for a dawn-to-dusk menu of unhinged fare.

The 54 absurd recipes were developed by Sue Li and beautifully photographed by Wade and Leta. The book can be bought online for $38 dollars on the A24 website, and it ships by July 7th.