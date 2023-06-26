Why Mashed Potatoes Always Taste Better At A Restaurant

If you love old-fashioned meat-and-potatoes meals, then you no doubt adore mashed potatoes. Who doesn't? These creamy, buttery carbs are not only delicious, but they pair well with just about anything. But why is it that, no matter how you make them, mashed potatoes always taste better at a restaurant, or seem to anyway? Perhaps one of the reasons is that you aren't at home mashing hot potatoes yourself. Even staples like mash are often more enjoyable when they are being cooked for you instead of by. But this isn't the full story, just part of it.

Restaurant mash is better because of how the potatoes are cooked and mashed. What ingredients are added, when, and how are also important. At a restaurant, you can enjoy luxurious-tasting potatoes that feel like silk. Restaurant chefs use tried and tested mashed potato hacks to get this sublime side just right. What you are going to love about these tips is that they are all fairly easy to replicate at home, meaning that for the most part, you don't need any special equipment — just a little culinary know-how. Let's walk behind the scenes into the world of restaurant kitchens and discover ideas that you can try at home. It starts with choosing the right potatoes, so get your masher ready.