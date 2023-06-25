The Shameful Downfall Of The Frugal Gourmet

This article discusses allegations of sexual abuse. If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

Jeff Smith's "The Frugal Gourmet" became wildly popular in the '80s and early '90s, but after 14 years, PBS canceled his show amid a scandal. From the beginning, Smith was not a typical TV chef. Fame came to him after heart surgery, when he was in his mid-forties, and he was not young, shiny, and glamorous like contemporary Wolfgang Puck. Smith was balding with white tufts of hair on the side and a fluffy Santa Claus beard and had no formal training — rather he was an ordained Methodist minister.

Millions of viewers loved Smith, though, because when he talked about food on camera, he'd get so excited he'd trip over his words and gesticulate wildly. He often featured recipes from different cultures and taught his audience to prepare them. In every episode of his show, he transmitted a loving grandfatherly vibe and his sign-off was, "I bid you peace."

Smith's biggest critics disliked his shameless self-promoting of merchandise and how he misrepresented cooking processes on his show. He said they were just jealous because he'd gotten successful without being a part of the traditional cooking show establishment. They didn't know there was a darker reason to be suspicious of the celebrity. Over the years, rumors said his behavior off-camera was different from his public image, and there'd long been whisperings of misdeeds. Even so, it took decades and a lawsuit until anyone paid attention. Smith's fall from fame is, in some ways, a cautionary tale of how the system failed his alleged victims.