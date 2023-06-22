The One Ingredient That Can Make Or Break Homemade Hollandaise Sauce

On paper, the ingredients in hollandaise sauce seem simple enough: butter, egg yolks, lemon juice, and a little seasoning. Why then is it such an intimidating sauce to try making at home? The reason is that a perfect hollandaise is a creamy sauce with a thick enough texture to cling to fish and steamed vegetables, or to coat the top of an eggs benedict. Achieving that texture without the sauce separating or curdling is a bit of a trick.

As this TikTok hack shows, gently heating the egg yolks is the first step to a great hollandaise; whisking the yolks in a double boiler allows them to thicken over indirect heat and prevent scrambling. The other important ingredient at play is the butter, which forms an emulsion with the egg yolks to create the sauce. Instead of melting the butter for this step, make the emulsion come together more easily by using softened, room-temperature butter.

Butter itself is an emulsion — fats and liquids held together in a suspension. Instead of breaking this emulsion by melting it, let the butter emulsion help the sauce. Whisk small pieces of softened butter into the warm yolks and lemon juice, waiting until they're fully incorporated before adding more. The sauce will come together with a thick and silky texture.