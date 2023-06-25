Burnt Ends Are Nearly Impossible To Not Drool Over, Even At Costco

Burnt ends are many barbecue enthusiasts' favorite bite of food — and for good reason! They're juicy nuggets of brisket meat derived from what's known as the "point," a subsection of the whole brisket laced with tons of fat that bastes itself while cooking. These are great on their own, but when you take those pieces, combine them with other leftover bits from the brisket carving, and smother it all in sauce, you achieve barbecue nirvana.

As a Reddit post on r/Costco reveals, the warehouse store is offering a version of this barbecue staple to its customers in the form of Mission Hill Bistro Smoked Beef Brisket Burnt Ends — pre-cooked burnt ends in sauce that can be heated up and enjoyed in minutes. And while brisket enthusiasts in the comments might be quick to point out that they don't exclusively use the same meat as real burnt ends, or that the sauce isn't the exact level of tanginess that it should be, it's still an extremely accessible pre-made option to keep on hand in the freezer should a brisket craving ever arise. For many Costco shoppers across the country, finding authentically prepared burnt ends is out of the question, so these seem like a solid way to get that flavor experience.