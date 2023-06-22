The Pastry World Is A Sterile But Beautiful Place On The Bear Season 2

Contains spoilers for "The Bear" Season 2, Episode 4 – "Honeydew"

Hulu's TV show "The Bear" has returned for a second season and as chef Carmy and his cast work together to open their new restaurant – naturally called The Bear – the kitchen crew takes on more of Carmy's mentoring to improve their crafts. Carmy and Sydney even decide to send pastry chef Marcus to Copenhagen to stage at a high-end restaurant. It's here that Marcus learns about the sterile yet beautiful world of a pastry kitchen from preparation methods to plating techniques.

In episode 4 of season 2, Marcus takes on his Copenhagen experience with gusto and is excited to learn all that he can. He meets another pastry cook at the restaurant he is working in who teaches him the ins and outs of the pastry world. As he gathers information at the restaurant and inspiration from the city around him, he begins to plan the three new dessert dishes he will make to bring back to The Bear.