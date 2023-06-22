The Pastry World Is A Sterile But Beautiful Place On The Bear Season 2
Contains spoilers for "The Bear" Season 2, Episode 4 – "Honeydew"
Hulu's TV show "The Bear" has returned for a second season and as chef Carmy and his cast work together to open their new restaurant – naturally called The Bear – the kitchen crew takes on more of Carmy's mentoring to improve their crafts. Carmy and Sydney even decide to send pastry chef Marcus to Copenhagen to stage at a high-end restaurant. It's here that Marcus learns about the sterile yet beautiful world of a pastry kitchen from preparation methods to plating techniques.
In episode 4 of season 2, Marcus takes on his Copenhagen experience with gusto and is excited to learn all that he can. He meets another pastry cook at the restaurant he is working in who teaches him the ins and outs of the pastry world. As he gathers information at the restaurant and inspiration from the city around him, he begins to plan the three new dessert dishes he will make to bring back to The Bear.
Marcus learns the art of pastry in Copenhagen
The pastry cook at Marcus' stage restaurant teaches him important plating techniques like the garnish always goes at six o'clock to face the guest, how to use tweezers to plate dishes, and how to quenelle ice cream, a skill that takes Marcus quite a few times to master, but one he conquers by the end of the episode. Each dish is plated with such precision that he describes the process as being "like Operation." Things are very clean and orderly in the restaurant. Each cook has their own station and work starts at five o'clock sharp. It's the perfect balance of the creative meets the orderly.
Marcus also takes inspiration from the city of Copenhagen, visiting pastry shops to buy baked goods to take back to his lodging and deconstruct for ideas. One thing's for sure: we can't wait to see what ideas Marcus brings back to The Bear and how he helps to take the new restaurant to the next level.