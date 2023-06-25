The Sweet Red Wines You Should Be Cooking Your Steak In

From smothering copious amounts of salt and butter over the surface to letting the meat rest for hours before it even touches the grill or skillet, there are countless tips and tricks people swear by when it comes to ways to cook the perfect steak. A number of carnivores, in fact, turn to a bottle of red wine to yield the ideal bite. However, it's important to know that not all types of red wine are created equally, and there are a couple of varieties to stock up on for those indulgent moments when you crave beef.

Shiraz and Zinfandel are both beloved, versatile wines that also just so happen to be excellent choices for preparing steak — and culinary scientists would agree. Shiraz, also known as Syrah, is an Australian, full-bodied red wine known for pairing quite well with red meat. It has a bold profile with distinctive notes of dark chocolate, blackberry, pepper, and spice. Zinfandel, on the other hand, possesses a fruity profile with hints of raspberry, blackberry, and cherry, which add a subtly smoky tang to complement the steak's savory, umami flavors.