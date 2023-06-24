The Easy Trick To Turning Canned Tomato Sauce Into A Delicious Soup

Few of us make it out of this life without making a few struggle meals. The fridge is empty, motivation is at an all-time low, and you're absolutely starving. It's time to turn to one of the staples of struggle meals: canned tomato sauce. But you don't have to just dump the can on some unseasoned pasta or dip a saltine cracker in it. You can easily transform it into a delicious and satisfying tomato soup, so good that you might even want to make it for company as a low-stress dinner party starter.

The thing that makes the soup from your favorite dinner spot so much better than the stuff in your own cupboard comes down to just two things: broth and cream. These ingredients add extra savoriness and fat that water-based soups just can't compete with. Plus, the broth helps to transform the sauce into a soup texture, while the cream binds it into a rich consistency. Be sure to add salt and pepper to taste.