Why You Should Poke Holes In Uncooked Chicken Breast
Chicken breast has gotten an unfair reputation in the culinary world. It's often associated with flavorless meal preps and only celebrated for its lean fat, high protein nutrition label. But a little prep goes a long way to getting a ton of flavor out of chicken breasts. In addition to proper seasoning, there's another trick to getting super flavorful chicken breasts — just pierce the breast with a fork a few times, or score it with a sharp knife.
This works for a few reasons, but one of the most important aspects is that it helps marinades penetrate deeper into the meat. Without scoring the breast, the mixture is likely to just sit on the surface, leaving you with a salty outside, seasoned exterior but a flavorless middle. That's why this simple trick leads to more flavorful, moist chicken breasts. Additionally, if you are working with skin-on cuts, the holes help to prevent skin shrinkage. And if you've ever enjoyed crispy chicken skin, you know you want to get as much of it as possible.
Treat marinated meat different than dry rubs
While the scored chicken breast method is great for marinated chicken, it's not always the right call. When you cook chicken in a skillet, for instance, you generally want to keep as many natural juices inside the breast as possible, and some believe that poking holes allows the liquid to cook out, leaving you with dried chicken. This may be true if you're doing a dry rub, also known as a dry brine, but in the case of a marinade, any lost liquid would be replaced by the solution.
To get the most out of your scored and marinated chicken, try roasting instead of baking it. One key difference in roasting is using a higher heat than baking, anything 400º Fahrenheit and above. This will allow the exterior of the breast to brown up beautifully, regardless of if it has skin or not. If it starts to brown too fast and the internal temperature hasn't reached its food safety standard, 165º Fahrenheit in the case of chicken breasts, cover it in foil to prevent burning. Be sure to allow the chicken to rest for a few minutes before cutting into it, as this period allows the natural juices and marinade to seep back into the meat.