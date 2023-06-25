Why You Should Poke Holes In Uncooked Chicken Breast

While the scored chicken breast method is great for marinated chicken, it's not always the right call. When you cook chicken in a skillet, for instance, you generally want to keep as many natural juices inside the breast as possible, and some believe that poking holes allows the liquid to cook out, leaving you with dried chicken. This may be true if you're doing a dry rub, also known as a dry brine, but in the case of a marinade, any lost liquid would be replaced by the solution.

To get the most out of your scored and marinated chicken, try roasting instead of baking it. One key difference in roasting is using a higher heat than baking, anything 400º Fahrenheit and above. This will allow the exterior of the breast to brown up beautifully, regardless of if it has skin or not. If it starts to brown too fast and the internal temperature hasn't reached its food safety standard, 165º Fahrenheit in the case of chicken breasts, cover it in foil to prevent burning. Be sure to allow the chicken to rest for a few minutes before cutting into it, as this period allows the natural juices and marinade to seep back into the meat.