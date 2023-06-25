Many Grocery Store Cakes Aren't Actually Made In-House

Grocery store cakes taste different, and something about enjoying them satisfies other cravings than eating homemade cake does. The artificial, cloying sweetness smacks of eating something illicit yet so delicious. These cakes are also an easy choice because you know what you're getting — and they're reliable. Beyond that, the smell of the bakery aisle is enough to lure people to the shelves to buy something, but that bakery-fresh smell can be misleading. Most grocery store cakes aren't baked in-house.

Depending on the chain, stores receive frozen, baked cakes and frostings. Some chains receive cakes assembled and decorated yet fully frozen. Other chains receive their cakes baked but frozen. According to The Takeout, some Kroger cakes are baked off-site and delivered, while others are baked in-house. From there, cake decorators are hired to turn them into blank frosted canvases or pipe decorations for custom orders.

Walmart also receives its cakes baked and frozen. According to bakers on the CakeCentral forums, the superstore chain receives its sheet cakes from brands like Pillsbury, and its cake rounds are made by a Dutch-owned bakery in Minnesota called Best Brands. Safeway also receives shipments of frozen cakes, which are decorated on-site.