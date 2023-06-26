Easy Chicken Korma Recipe

If you've ever dined at an Indian restaurant, then there's a good chance you've seen chicken korma on the menu. The classic dish typically features meat or vegetables cooked with yogurt and a plethora of warm spices, resulting in a flavorful, thick gravy. Chicken korma dates back quite a few centuries, with its roots planted in Mughlai cuisine, though nowadays it is a staple not only in India but in countries across the globe. One bite of the mild, comforting stew will not only have you going back for seconds, but it will make it pretty clear why this dish has withstood the test of time for hundreds and hundreds of years.

This recipe for easy chicken korma, brought to us by developer Christina Musgrave, stays true to the flavors of the classic dish, with a couple shortcuts that make it even easier to prepare. "My favorite thing about this dish is that it comes together super easily and is so delicious," Musgrave says. All of the ingredients are easy to source, and if you cook Indian cuisine often, then you likely already have all of the necessary spices waiting in your pantry.