The Classic Bagel Topping That Rescues Overcooked Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs are deceptively difficult to cook. Restaurants will often test a new chef's cooking prowess by asking them to cook a perfect omelet or egg. Scrambled eggs can go from perfectly tender and fluffy to an overcooked rubbery mess in seconds. Gordon Ramsay's key to the creamiest scrambled eggs is adding crème fraiche, which makes the eggs more unctuous and luxurious. If you've ever taken your eyes off your scrambled eggs at just the wrong moment and accidentally overcooked them, there is a simple fix with an ingredient that you probably have in your refrigerator, and that's not too far off from Ramsay's crème fraiche.

While your overcooked eggs are still in the pan, simply add a little cream cheese. If you get to the overcooked eggs quickly, adding cream cheese will ensure the texture remains creamy, and you won't even notice that the egg was momentarily dried out. Cream cheese has a bit of tanginess, which adds a nice flavor to balance the richness of eggs. Food Network star Molly Yeh relies on cream cheese when she makes scrambled eggs, even if she doesn't accidentally overcook them. She likens the tang of cream cheese to the acidity of ketchup, which many of us slathered over our eggs as kids.