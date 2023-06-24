The Fast Food Secrets You Should Know To Make Raising Cane's At Home

TikToker @Jordan_the_Stallion, self-proclaimed "president of the fast food secrets club," has made a name for himself by using the app to humorously reveal the coveted recipes of all of our favorite junk foods. In his latest video, Jordan jokes that he was contacted by "someone from Raising Cane's" who was worried that he might share the restaurant's top-secret recipes with his 10 million followers.

"Relax," he claims to have told the worried Raising Cane's staffer. "I would never share Raising Cane's recipe for their sauce, which contains ½ cup of mayonnaise, 3 tablespoons of ketchup, ½ tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce, one teaspoon of garlic powder, ½ teaspoon of black pepper and salt," Jordan says before quickly following with "Take notes!"

Founded in Baton Rouge, Raising Cane's is a Southern staple in the world of fast food, famous for their juicy fried chicken strips and inimitable signature sauce. Well, it was inimitable ... until now. Thanks to Jordan, you can whip up a batch of Cane's secret sauce with items that are probably already in your pantry. And, once you do, it won't be long until you discover that the tangy sauce tastes good on just about anything. It works as a topping for burgers and sandwiches or as a dip for fries, chips, and veggies. But nothing makes the secret sauce shine quite like the perfectly crispy fried chicken strips served up at Raising Cane's. And, luckily, Jordan did his due diligence.