The Fast Food Secrets You Should Know To Make Raising Cane's At Home
TikToker @Jordan_the_Stallion, self-proclaimed "president of the fast food secrets club," has made a name for himself by using the app to humorously reveal the coveted recipes of all of our favorite junk foods. In his latest video, Jordan jokes that he was contacted by "someone from Raising Cane's" who was worried that he might share the restaurant's top-secret recipes with his 10 million followers.
"Relax," he claims to have told the worried Raising Cane's staffer. "I would never share Raising Cane's recipe for their sauce, which contains ½ cup of mayonnaise, 3 tablespoons of ketchup, ½ tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce, one teaspoon of garlic powder, ½ teaspoon of black pepper and salt," Jordan says before quickly following with "Take notes!"
Founded in Baton Rouge, Raising Cane's is a Southern staple in the world of fast food, famous for their juicy fried chicken strips and inimitable signature sauce. Well, it was inimitable ... until now. Thanks to Jordan, you can whip up a batch of Cane's secret sauce with items that are probably already in your pantry. And, once you do, it won't be long until you discover that the tangy sauce tastes good on just about anything. It works as a topping for burgers and sandwiches or as a dip for fries, chips, and veggies. But nothing makes the secret sauce shine quite like the perfectly crispy fried chicken strips served up at Raising Cane's. And, luckily, Jordan did his due diligence.
Cane's chicken recipe revealed
While Raising Cane's has done a pretty good job of keeping their coveted fried chicken recipe out of the public eye, it appears they were no match for the president of the fast food secrets club. In the viral video that has garnered nearly 5 million views on TikTok, @Jordan_the_Stallion goes on to reveal the secrets that make Raising Cane's chicken tenders the ideal combination of juicy and crunchy.
@jordan_the_stallion8
He explains that before the chicken is breaded and fried, it is first marinated in an ensemble including a cup of buttermilk, an egg, a tablespoon of garlic powder, ½ tablespoon of both salt and pepper, and "an oil of your choice." If you're keen on sticking as close to Cane's recipe as possible, the restaurant claims to use soybean oil and canola oil. To ensure that your chicken is as tender and flavorful as possible, be sure to let the chicken strips marinate in the fridge for anywhere between two and 24 hours.
Once the chicken has soaked up all the milky, garlicky goodness, it's time for the piece de resistance: the breading. Jordan reveals that you can replicate Raising Cane's breading by combining a cup of flour, a tablespoon of cornstarch, ¾ cup of buttermilk, and ½ a tablespoon of each of the following spices: salt, pepper, smoked paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder. Once all of the ingredients are mixed together in a bowl, coat each marinated tender in the combined ingredients before frying them to perfection.