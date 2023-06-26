Seaweed Mayonnaise Should Be Added To Every Menu

Though this plant is frequently snubbed for its briny taste and texture, seaweed is underrated and underutilized in cooking. That being said, we can understand being hesitant to dive into a straight-up seaweed salad, even though it's packed with antioxidants, fiber, and plenty of vitamins and minerals. However, adding seaweed to condiments can be a great alternative.

One easy way to incorporate seaweed into your diet is by using it to make seaweed mayonnaise. TikTok user Pollypocketsy shared her personal favorite recipe, which involves toasting bits of dried seaweed before blending it together with Japanese Kewpie mayo, lemon rinds, and lemon juice. Alternatively, you can forgo the lemon and instead add lime juice.

Once you've mixed up your very own seaweed mayonnaise, what do you pair it with? The aforementioned TikToker swears by using the mayo on a tuna sandwich, but seaweed mayo can also be enjoyed with crackers, various types of smoked fish, or even with leftover hard-boiled eggs.