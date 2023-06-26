Seaweed Mayonnaise Should Be Added To Every Menu
Though this plant is frequently snubbed for its briny taste and texture, seaweed is underrated and underutilized in cooking. That being said, we can understand being hesitant to dive into a straight-up seaweed salad, even though it's packed with antioxidants, fiber, and plenty of vitamins and minerals. However, adding seaweed to condiments can be a great alternative.
One easy way to incorporate seaweed into your diet is by using it to make seaweed mayonnaise. TikTok user Pollypocketsy shared her personal favorite recipe, which involves toasting bits of dried seaweed before blending it together with Japanese Kewpie mayo, lemon rinds, and lemon juice. Alternatively, you can forgo the lemon and instead add lime juice.
Once you've mixed up your very own seaweed mayonnaise, what do you pair it with? The aforementioned TikToker swears by using the mayo on a tuna sandwich, but seaweed mayo can also be enjoyed with crackers, various types of smoked fish, or even with leftover hard-boiled eggs.
More ways to use seaweed in condiments
If mayonnaise isn't your thing but you want to try cooking with seaweed, there are plenty of other recipes to try. For instance, Wine Enthusiast shares a seaweed sauce recipe perfect for drizzling over a steak. The recipe calls for seaweed (of course), as well as soy sauce, sugar, water, canola oil, and sesame oil. Simply blend the ingredients together, and you're good to go.
Shh secret recipe for toasted seaweed Mayo ! Ps itâ€™s delicious on everything you have to try it. Full recipe is in the link in my bio #mayo #seaweed #sauce
Another fun recipe involves adding seaweed to a marinara sauce. Per Food to Glow, this particular recipe includes seaweed, shiitake mushrooms, and chili flakes, culminating in a "funky" marinara sauce like no other. Serve with your favorite pasta.
With all that being said, if you don't have time to whip up a homemade seaweed sauce, store-bought is fine, too. Brands like Ocean's Balance and Pembrokeshire Beach Food Co. sell jarred seaweed marinara and ketchup, respectively. Traditional condiments don't have to be boring when we can easily jazz them up with something as simple as seaweed.