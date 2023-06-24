The Wendy's Secret Menu Hack That's Essentially An Ultra-Loaded Chili Bowl
With countless American fast-food chains boasting junk-food classics like burgers, fried chicken, and burritos, Wendy's stands out among the rest. Although they offer some fast-food staples like charbroiled burgers and spicy chicken nuggets, they also offer chili — a deliciously uncommon fast-food offering. However hearty and tasty it may be, sometimes chili gets boring. But fear not because one Wendy's connoisseur on TikTok unearthed an exciting menu hack that will forever change how you order Wendy's chili.
In the now-viral TikTok video, a social media food influencer takes us through the steps to unlock a secret menu item — ultra-loaded chili fries. To embark on this flavor-packed journey, start by ordering a bowl of Wendy's classic chili with cheese, chicken nuggets, a side of fries, and a side of sour cream. Combine your nuggets and fries in a bowl before pouring Wendy's iconic chili on top of the combo. Finally, top your souped-up chili fries with a dollop of sour cream for a symphony of flavors and textures that rival any other Wendy's menu item.
Although Wendy's offers chili cheese fries on their menu, you'll get a larger serving of chili and the irresistible addition of crunchy chicken nuggets for an extra dose of protein if you order it this way.
Customize your ultra-loaded Wendy's chili bowl
Although this menu hack is a robust take on Wendy's standard chili cheese fries, it might not fit into your diet, lifestyle, or preferred tastes. If that's the case, don't fret; there are plenty of ways to customize this item to make it right for you.
If portion control is a concern, consider sharing the ultra-loaded chili bowl with a friend or ordering the smallest available size for fries and nuggets. Want the full experience without unnecessary calories? Ditch the cheese and sour cream to enjoy a dairy-free iteration of this chili bowl hack. Also, although it might not be as soupy, for a cheaper alternative, you can order chili cheese fries with a small side of chicken nuggets.
@sarahmargareteats
Try this Wendyâ€™s Hack! Thanks @alexis.frost for this one! #wendys #wendyshacks #fastfood #foodhacks #foodie #foodtok #foodontiktok #nuggets #fries #chili
If you have ingredients at home, experiment with different types of cheeses like pepper jack or smoked Gouda. Add some heat with sliced jalapeños or incorporate a dollop of guacamole for a creamy avocado kick. Crumble some tortilla chips or crackers on top for an extra crunch or sprinkle fresh herbs like cilantro or parsley for a burst of freshness.
Although this particular menu hack is best suited for Wendy's — the sky is the limit. Dare we suggest combining waffle fries and nuggets with Chick-fil-A's tortilla soup?