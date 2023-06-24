The Wendy's Secret Menu Hack That's Essentially An Ultra-Loaded Chili Bowl

With countless American fast-food chains boasting junk-food classics like burgers, fried chicken, and burritos, Wendy's stands out among the rest. Although they offer some fast-food staples like charbroiled burgers and spicy chicken nuggets, they also offer chili — a deliciously uncommon fast-food offering. However hearty and tasty it may be, sometimes chili gets boring. But fear not because one Wendy's connoisseur on TikTok unearthed an exciting menu hack that will forever change how you order Wendy's chili.

In the now-viral TikTok video, a social media food influencer takes us through the steps to unlock a secret menu item — ultra-loaded chili fries. To embark on this flavor-packed journey, start by ordering a bowl of Wendy's classic chili with cheese, chicken nuggets, a side of fries, and a side of sour cream. Combine your nuggets and fries in a bowl before pouring Wendy's iconic chili on top of the combo. Finally, top your souped-up chili fries with a dollop of sour cream for a symphony of flavors and textures that rival any other Wendy's menu item.

Although Wendy's offers chili cheese fries on their menu, you'll get a larger serving of chili and the irresistible addition of crunchy chicken nuggets for an extra dose of protein if you order it this way.