The Zesty Way To Take Homemade Ranch Up A Notch

When it comes to salad dressing flavors, Caesar may be emperor, but ranch is undoubtedly king. According to Statista, it's nearly three times as popular as its regally-named competitor and reigns supreme as the nation's favorite. While Hidden Valley and other bottled ranch dressings have a place in millions of refrigerators across the land, some prefer to make their own homemade ranch dressing — or semi-homemade, perhaps, as many recipes typically involve powdered ranch dressing mix. While making such a dressing may be as simple as stirring the mix into some mayo, one TikTok creator kicks things up a bit with their own extra-zesty spin.

In the video, the TikTok chef starts off making ranch dressing from a mix, and yes, of course, they add some mayonnaise — lime-flavored mayonnaise, as it happens. They then add their secret (only totally not secret, as it's right there in the video) ingredient: buttermilk. On the first pass, they made the dressing using just a single packet of powdered ranch mix, but on tasting the dressing, found that it had yet to reach peak zest. An additional packet soon took care of the problem, though, with the result that the dressing (which appeared thick enough to be a dip, as well) was pronounced to be "exactly like the ranch you get from a restaurant." This stands to reason because restaurants, too, tend to use real buttermilk in their ranch dressings.