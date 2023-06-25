How Mashed Potato Bars Became An Outrageous Chapter In Wedding History

It's no secret that weddings have become more extravagant over the years, with WeddingWire reporting that wedding costs nearly doubled from 2007 to 2017. As inflation and demand rise, the price of getting hitched has increased. That's not to mention the cost of trendy add-ons that have become so common for modern-day weddings. Mashed potato bars are one such trend, allowing wedding guests to dig into a favorite side dish during the festivities.

Mashed potato bars are typically a part of happy hour, and they include a variety of toppings. Guests can add fixings like shredded cheese, cheese sauce, vegetables, and sour cream. Often, the mashed potatoes even come in a cocktail glass to ramp up the aesthetic and make the whole thing Instagram-worthy.

Of course, mashed potato bars existed before they popped up on TikTok and Instagram feeds. They go further back than one might expect, even if they had the same purpose — to give guests something grand to remember.