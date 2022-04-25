Don't Make These Common Wedding Cake Mistakes

There's a lot that goes into planning a wedding, from the venue and the menu to the music and the apparel. But, one of the biggest decisions that must be made is the wedding cake. It's one of the big highlights of the event, a time when the bride and groom cut their first slice together (and traditionally, might smash it in each others' faces). It's the time of the reception that often marks the end of the meal and the start of the real party, you know, the mass exodus to the dance floor. While wedding cakes come in all sorts of shapes, sizes, and varieties, some of the most popular flavors include classics like vanilla, chocolate, lemon, Funfetti, and almond (via Martha Stewart).

Many brides opt to order the wedding cake from a bakery or caterer to remove some of the work and pressure from themselves. However, if you do plan to leave it in the hands of the professionals, there are some common wedding cake mistakes you should be aware of, according to an expert baker. Here's what most people do wrong when it comes to the dessert for their big day. Hint: It's all about when and how you order it.