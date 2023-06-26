Onion Milk Should Be Included In Your Next Steak Marinade

While there's long been a feud between dairy producers and makers of plant-based milk substitutes such as soy, almond, and coconut, the FDA finally ruled in February of 2023 that the latter don't need any disclaimers as to their impostor status but can instead just go ahead and call themselves milk. With this being the case, the door is open to making milk out of vegetables, as well. While you may not be adding onion milk to your coffee anytime soon, we do strongly suggest using it to marinate your meat.

In one TikTok video, a creator shows off his recipe for carne asada which all starts off with homemade onion milk. He tosses a peeled onion in the blender (he keeps it whole, though chopping would probably work better for weaker blender motors) and blends it into a liquid along with an entire head of peeled garlic and the juice of a lime. The resulting "milk" is mixed with beer, orange juice, spices, and cilantro and used to marinate the sliced beef. With or without the add-ins, though, that liquid onion seems like it would make a delightfully fragrant addition to any steak marinade.