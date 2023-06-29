Sweet And Tangy Russian Chicken Recipe

"The title says it all," recipe developer Feta Topalu says about this sweet and tangy Russian chicken recipe. However, considering it doesn't have any connections with the world's largest country, the name Russian chicken is a bit of a misnomer. On the other hand, the American dish does get its name from Russian dressing, so perhaps it's a fitting moniker after all.

No matter how it came into being, the important thing is that Russian chicken is a convenient creation that's perfect for when you need a quick, protein-packed meal on a busy weeknight. "This chicken has all the sweet tang from a few pantry ingredients," Topalu notes. "I love how I can cook it up in a pinch from things that I already have on hand." Of course, you're not serving saucy chicken breasts all by themselves, and fortunately, Topalu's preferred pairing is another easy pantry staple: "This chicken is best served over a hot bowl of rice, which absorbs all of that tangy, succulent sauce," she says. Here's how you can transform a few common ingredients into this saucy chicken dish.