The Taco Bell X Paris Hilton Collab Is The Height Of Millennial Nostalgia

As teased on social media earlier this year, Taco Bell is bringing back the Volcano Menu. This particular menu originally debuted in 1995 with the Volcano Burrito, then came back in 2008/2009 with additions of the Volcano Taco, Crunchwraps, Fajitas, and Nachos. Following the Volcano Menu's untimely discontinuation, fans started petitioning for its return, and as we now know, our begging finally paid off.

Starting June 29, Taco Bell is partnering with Paris Hilton for the new menu release. Per a press release, this throwback collab includes not only the return of the Volcano Menu but also features a Hilton Hot Line for fans to dial into with pre-recorded messages of Hilton offering advice.

The Volcano Menu will be available on the Taco Bell mobile app and DoorDash through July 5, then on additional third-party delivery apps while supplies last. As for the actual contents of the menu, it will yet again include the iconic Volcano Burrito, Volcano Taco, and Lava Sauce. However, enjoying other Volcano items from previous years might necessitate exercising a bit of creativity.