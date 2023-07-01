When Life Gives You Leftover Poultry, Make Chicken Burgers

Chicken is as versatile as proteins come, and there are myriad ways you can eat every part of it with the exception of feathers. If we can find ways to eat the gizzards and feet, imagine all the deliciousness that can be cooked up using the leftover chicken. Now, recipes like chicken fried rice and tacos are all great ways to use the leftover chicken, but have you ever tried making chicken burgers out of it?

If you're wondering how to transform the chicken into burger material, all you have to do is make it like you would a hamburger but with a shorter cook time. Cut the chicken into small cubes and grind them in a food processor. To keep the meat from turning into a gooey paste, use the pulse mode. Add spices, salt, pepper and garlic in the ground meat and throw in some diced onions there if you like.

Adding eggs to the mixture will help maintain the structural integrity of your patties as they cook. Using a grill pan or a skillet, cook each side for about five to six minutes. You can also add a slice of cheese on top when they're almost done. Garnish with lettuce, tomato, red onion, harissa mayo, or any other topping of choice. Here are a few other tips on how you can put together the perfect chicken burger.