Marinated Barbecue Eggs Are The Southern Creation Your Kitchen Needs

What do country stores, barbecue joints, and your grandpa's favorite dive bar all have in common? They are just a few places where you might find pickled eggs, a snack enjoyed in the US since the Revolutionary War thanks to German immigrants. But why settle for a simple pickled egg, or even a bright magenta egg pickled in beet juice (an Appalachian favorite, especially in the springtime), when you could opt for a barbecue pickled egg instead? One TikTok user even went as far as to call the savory snacks "a barbecue staple" in Kentucky, and it's also a great way to use leftover hard-boiled eggs.

There are a few different ways to make barbecue pickled eggs, including cold-smoking peeled hard-boiled eggs before pickling, but this is the simplest version: Peel hard-boiled eggs, place them in a jar, cover them with a bottle of vinegar-based barbecue sauce, and let it sit in the fridge for one or two days before eating (via Facebook). If you don't have vinegar-based barbecue sauce, mix your favorite sauce with some vinegar, and use that as the brine.