Apparently, You Can Quickly Defrost Steak With Two Pans
There are those who remember to move their meat from the freezer to the fridge in time to thaw for the next day's dinner. Then, there's the rest of us. We, the less masterful masses, forget. When time for dinner prep rolls around, we are left staring at a frozen solid block of hopelessness.
Never fear, science is here, and by science, we mean two metal pans and the heat conductor elements that make them an easy tool to thaw your meat.
One little-known thaw-your-frozen-steak-quick trick is to turn over a metal pan, place your (still sealed) steak on that pan-bottom, then put it on top of that another metal pan that you first filled with water. The science of metal as a heat conductor sparks to life. The idea goes like this: the weight of the pan filled with water sandwiches the frozen block between two heat conductors. As Middleschoolchemistry.com reminds us, the frozen block coming into contact with conductors will transfer the colder temperature of the steak to the warmer temp of the metal. In the progression of conduction, all the pieces become the same (room) temperature.
The defrost process is said to take five minutes for every 1-centimeter thickness of meat. If that hack fails to appeal to your sense of frozen-meat panic, you might resort to using a microwave, though there are reasons to avoid doing that.
Avoid the microwave when thawing steak
A TikTok video shows just how easy it is to defrost meat using the two-metal pan method, which is a better way to go than using a microwave.
The culinary elite generally can't stand microwaves for really any kind of kitchen use, from actual cooking to even minor sidebar tasks, like reheating a sandwich. When it comes to finding a safe solution for quickly and safely thawing frozen meat, they may have a point.
Michigan State University Extension explains that when it comes to defrosting meat in the microwave, you should proceed with caution. The edges of your meat will defrost faster than the middle in a microwave, which means your edges have a raised temperature in which bacteria can become active. Those bacteria are exactly what you avoid by thawing your meat in the refrigerator overnight. Plus, the microwave can take even the best steak and turn it into a tough texture, since the microwave mega-zap tends to strip the steak of its juices. So what if you have neglected the overnight refrigerate thaw method? Cold water submersion.
In a pinch, meat dunked in cold water (changing the water every 30 minutes or so) can thaw within a few hours rather than overnight like in the refrigerator. However, the USDA warns you to double-check that there are no leaks in the seal around your meat so it doesn't accidentally absorb water (not the juicy steak you want) and still recommends you cook your steak immediately after it is thawed.