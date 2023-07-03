Apparently, You Can Quickly Defrost Steak With Two Pans

There are those who remember to move their meat from the freezer to the fridge in time to thaw for the next day's dinner. Then, there's the rest of us. We, the less masterful masses, forget. When time for dinner prep rolls around, we are left staring at a frozen solid block of hopelessness.

Never fear, science is here, and by science, we mean two metal pans and the heat conductor elements that make them an easy tool to thaw your meat.

One little-known thaw-your-frozen-steak-quick trick is to turn over a metal pan, place your (still sealed) steak on that pan-bottom, then put it on top of that another metal pan that you first filled with water. The science of metal as a heat conductor sparks to life. The idea goes like this: the weight of the pan filled with water sandwiches the frozen block between two heat conductors. As Middleschoolchemistry.com reminds us, the frozen block coming into contact with conductors will transfer the colder temperature of the steak to the warmer temp of the metal. In the progression of conduction, all the pieces become the same (room) temperature.

The defrost process is said to take five minutes for every 1-centimeter thickness of meat. If that hack fails to appeal to your sense of frozen-meat panic, you might resort to using a microwave, though there are reasons to avoid doing that.