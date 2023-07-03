Oeuf Mayo Is The French Twist To Eating Hard-Boiled Eggs

While it may be cheap, oeuf mayo is taken very seriously in France. In the 1980s, oeuf mayo briefly fell out of favor with the public following concerns over the cholesterol content of eggs. Shortly thereafter, efforts were made to acknowledge its importance. Oeuf mayo is now such a revered classic among the French that there is a group called Association de Sauvegarde l'oeuf mayonnaise, or the Egg Mayo Protection Association, charged with safeguarding its sacred status in French food culture. The association also hosts an Oeuf Mayo World Championship, where chefs compete before an expert judging panel to create the best oeuf mayo. Competitors must adhere to rigid standards regarding ingredients and preparation.

Not everyone will have the opportunity to visit France and sample oeuf mayo at a French bistro or attend the national competition, but should you become inspired to tackle oeuf mayo at home, most online recipes recommend making your own mayonnaise for best results (the Oeuf Mayo World Championship requires homemade mayo). Mayo is one of those condiments that people either seem to love or hate, so the mere thought of it smeared over an egg may elicit a cringe from the mayo haters. Despite its vocal detractors though, mayo was the top-selling condiment in the U.S. in 2021, with an estimated $164 million in sales. So there are certainly plenty of mayo advocates out there who might be interested in concocting their own mayo recipe and giving oeuf mayo a try.