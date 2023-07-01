What Happened To Chef David Ruggerio?

In the late '90s, David Ruggerio shot to fame as the latest chef-turned-celebrity with his frequent appearances on TV and renown within the New York culinary scene. He had a PBS show, "Little Italy With David Ruggerio," did cooking demonstrations on the Today Show, and landed a series on Food Network titled "Ruggerio to Go." His large stature, gruff Brooklyn accent, and frequent references to his Italian heritage tempered the prestigious reputation he'd garnered as the head chef of some of New York's swankiest French restaurants. Meanwhile, his natural charisma made him a hit with audiences.

Ruggerio's credentials went far beyond comfort in front of a camera. At the tender age of 27, he was already the head chef at La Caravelle, one of the most upscale and respected restaurants in Manhattan. He later ran the celebrated French establishments Le Chantilly and Maxim and cooked for four presidents.

But just as Ruggerio was transitioning from culinary star to television celebrity, things came to a grinding halt. By 1999, his shows were off the air and his restaurants had closed. Like other celebrity chefs from the '90s who disappeared, his absence left fans wondering what had happened. There are many reasons why reality TV chefs step away from the spotlight, including family demands, scandals, and low ratings, but in Ruggerio's case, the truth may sound more like the plot of a crime thriller than the well-worn paths of television stars. Here's what really happened to chef David Ruggerio.