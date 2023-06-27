The Bear Season 2 Proves Cooking Christmas Dinner Is More Stressful Than Any Restaurant

Contains spoilers for "The Bear," Season 2, Episode 6

Without a doubt, working in a restaurant is high-pressure and stressful. If there's anything more stressful out there, it just might be cooking a holiday dinner for extended family. After all, racing to prepare multiple dishes in a chaotic kitchen is overwhelming. When you add family dynamics, tensions may reach a boiling point.

As "The Bear" Season 2 Episode 6 demonstrated, this process can also be stressful for seasoned pros like Carmy. Even his top-notch culinary training didn't fully prepare him to follow his mother's exacting instructions as well as the classic 'too many cooks' present at many large family holiday meals. This isn't the classic Hallmark holiday — the kitchen is a mess, and tomato is splashed all over the microwave. But that messiness is part of life.

Every family has their traditions. For the Berzatto family, it's The Feast of Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve. It's an Italian American custom that involves seven types of fish prepared in seven ways and came about because Roman Catholics classically avoid eating red meat around Christmas time. Carmy's mother Donna Berzatto (Jamie Lee Curtis) claims it represents the seven best things immigrants brought when they left their old country for a new beginning. Others had different interpretations. One meaning that rings especially true is that the point of this tradition may be the time spent preparing such an elaborate meal as well as the time spent with those who sit down to eat it.