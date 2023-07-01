Costco's Iconic Food Court Hot Dog Is Now On A Viral Shirt

If there is one satisfying and affordable meal that has withstood the test of time, it's the hot dog and soda combo from the Costco food court. Millions of customers each year can wholeheartedly attest to the allure of this iconically affordable menu item. As it turns out, this tasty lunch is perpetually reasonably priced on purpose. In fact, the pairing's bargain $1.50 price tag is a strategic move that, according to the company, is expected to remain steady until further notice. And boy, do shoppers appreciate its consistency, especially considering everyone's grocery bills seem to have skyrocketed over the past several years.

Costco's economically priced hot dog and soda combo is such a legend to frugal shoppers who crave a quick bite after perusing the miles-long aisles that it has found its way to a T-shirt. The design, taken straight from the food court signage, was created as a way to preserve "an essential piece of Americana," according to artist Jacob of Eaton Print Shop. The illustration was posted to his Instagram account and surprised Jacob by going viral and attracting millions of views. So, thanks to a mega-creative artist, diehard Costco enthusiasts can now put their adoration for the cult classic on full display via a graphic T-shirt.