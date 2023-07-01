Costco's Iconic Food Court Hot Dog Is Now On A Viral Shirt
If there is one satisfying and affordable meal that has withstood the test of time, it's the hot dog and soda combo from the Costco food court. Millions of customers each year can wholeheartedly attest to the allure of this iconically affordable menu item. As it turns out, this tasty lunch is perpetually reasonably priced on purpose. In fact, the pairing's bargain $1.50 price tag is a strategic move that, according to the company, is expected to remain steady until further notice. And boy, do shoppers appreciate its consistency, especially considering everyone's grocery bills seem to have skyrocketed over the past several years.
Costco's economically priced hot dog and soda combo is such a legend to frugal shoppers who crave a quick bite after perusing the miles-long aisles that it has found its way to a T-shirt. The design, taken straight from the food court signage, was created as a way to preserve "an essential piece of Americana," according to artist Jacob of Eaton Print Shop. The illustration was posted to his Instagram account and surprised Jacob by going viral and attracting millions of views. So, thanks to a mega-creative artist, diehard Costco enthusiasts can now put their adoration for the cult classic on full display via a graphic T-shirt.
Flaunt your love for Costco's hot dog via a T-shirt
Branded clothing is certainly nothing new. But wearing your favorite food product from the cafeteria of a wholesale store? Now that's a bold move. The basic white tee features an illustrated replica of the famed food court sign, sesame seed bun, hot dog, Pepsi cup, Kirkland Signature logo, and all. However, that's not even the best part. The shirt also calls attention to a fabled quote from Costco's co-founder Jim Sinegal: "If you raise the [price of the] f***ing hot dog, I will kill you." It has been confirmed that Sinegal uttered this oddly amusing threat to CEO Craig Jelinek, when the former assured his partner that $1.50 was the ideal price for the dynamic duo.
There are two versions of the T-shirt: one with both the menu board and Sinegal's notorious remark on the front; the other with the menu board on the front and his ultimatum on the back. At $22.95 and $28.95, respectively, both versions are quite a bit more expensive than the deal they're inspired by, although arguably they'll last much longer.