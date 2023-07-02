Your Potato Salad Is Missing A Stalky Summer Vegetable

At its best, potato salad is a creamy, cool, and deliciously carb-y summer side dish that makes its way onto the table for barbecues, picnics, potlucks, and lunches all season long. But at its worst, potato salad can be bland, boring, and dry. That's why there are so many ingredients people add to potato salad to keep things fresh and vibrant, from pickles and mustard to herbs and capers. But there's one stalky summer vegetable that you could be adding to your potato salad that can make a big difference — and no, we're not talking about celery. It's rhubarb.

Rhubarb gets a lot of attention as a dessert ingredient, getting added to sweet creations like sweet and tangy strawberry rhubarb pie recipes and homemade custard bars as soon as it's in season. But crunchy, tart rhubarb isn't inherently sweet, and just a little bit, diced up the same way you might chop celery, can really liven up your usual potato salad routine. Some thinly sliced rhubarb could be delicious in a German potato salad recipe, which already has a tangy flavor thanks to a mustard dressing. Peel the stalks if they're tough or if you want the rhubarb to have a more subtle green color, but if they're tender, you can leave the peel on to add an unexpected pop of crimson to your dish.