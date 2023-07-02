Crepe Cakes Are Multi-Layered Masterpieces

Another day, another TikTok trend, but we will admit that this platform may be one of the best ways for people to show off visually stunning culinary creations and crepe cakes certainly fit into this category. What is a crepe cake, you say? No, you probably don't say that, since it's kind of self-explanatory. It is, of course, a cake made from piled-up layers and layers of crepes sandwiched together with a sweet or savory, sticky filling of some sort. While a pile of pancakes may not sound too impressive, in reality, crepes make quite a canvas for painting gorgeous eye candy (or cake, as it were).

While crepe cakes vary from recipe to recipe, some may contain as many as 15 or even 20 or more crepes piled high, which is a count that puts Maryland's multi-layered Smith Island cake to shame. One TikTok video shows an elegant tower of crepes topped with mango puree — the creator claims it was a first attempt at making such a dish, but the picture-perfect outcome makes us wonder if they didn't secretly practice a time or two before filming. Yet another video shows the steps involved in cooking the crepes and layering them with a whipped chocolate ganache, while another showcases one layered with what appear to be vegetables in white sauce alternating with some sort of guacamole.