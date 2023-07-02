You Should Be Experimenting With Your Hot Pot Sauce

As Magatu would say, interactive eating is so hot right now. Perhaps that's why it seems like droves of diners around the globe have been flooding hot pot restaurants, hoping to try their hand at boiling raw foods in artfully flavored broths. Or maybe they heard about the cornucopia of condiments just waiting to be combined to form the ultimate hot pot dipping sauce.

Born in China over 1,000 years ago, hot pot is the communal eating experience that centers around a cauldron of rolling broth, into which chunks of raw meat, fish, vegetables, and noodles are plopped and cooked to perfection. The entire experience is customizable, from the flavor of your broth and the accouterments you throw into it, to the sauces you dunk the goods into.

With a wide selection of broths ranging from mild to burn-your-face-off spicy, traditionally the broths have acted as the main source of seasoning when cooking with hot pot. However, in recent years, many hot pot restaurants have begun offering buffet-style condiment bars, allowing diners to get creative and hopefully make the dipping sauce of their dreams.