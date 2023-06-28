The Barbie Movie Is Getting The Cold Stone Treatment

Confident, always-perky, and forever fabulous, Mattel's iconic Barbie graces the big screen on July 21, and it's got everyone dreaming of all things pink. The upcoming live-action comedy is one of this summer's most anticipated films, inspiring a warm and fuzzy nostalgia in multiple generations of fans. Cold Stone Creamery hops on this trending wave of Barbie mania with the release of two new treats to celebrate the movie's release. It would be a crime if these limited-time goodies were devoid of pink, so the chain isn't holding back and has doused them with Barbie's bold shade, a color she practically owns.

One of the new promotional sweets Cold Stone Creamery is debuting is the "All That Glitters is Pink Creation," a cotton candy-flavored ice cream served in a custom Barbie-themed cup. Full of fun textures, this frozen dessert is made with a mixture of crumbly Graham cracker pie crust, whipped cream topping, and covered in colorful "Dance Party" sprinkles.

In true Barbie fashion, Cold Stone guests can have their cake and eat it, too! The enthusiastically named "Best Cake Ever!" features the same cotton candy flavor profile and crunchy sprinkles layered between tiers of yellow cake, topped with white frosting. Not only can you indulge in these playful new menu options during this promotion, but you can also win some Barbie-inspired prizes.