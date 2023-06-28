The Barbie Movie Is Getting The Cold Stone Treatment
Confident, always-perky, and forever fabulous, Mattel's iconic Barbie graces the big screen on July 21, and it's got everyone dreaming of all things pink. The upcoming live-action comedy is one of this summer's most anticipated films, inspiring a warm and fuzzy nostalgia in multiple generations of fans. Cold Stone Creamery hops on this trending wave of Barbie mania with the release of two new treats to celebrate the movie's release. It would be a crime if these limited-time goodies were devoid of pink, so the chain isn't holding back and has doused them with Barbie's bold shade, a color she practically owns.
One of the new promotional sweets Cold Stone Creamery is debuting is the "All That Glitters is Pink Creation," a cotton candy-flavored ice cream served in a custom Barbie-themed cup. Full of fun textures, this frozen dessert is made with a mixture of crumbly Graham cracker pie crust, whipped cream topping, and covered in colorful "Dance Party" sprinkles.
In true Barbie fashion, Cold Stone guests can have their cake and eat it, too! The enthusiastically named "Best Cake Ever!" features the same cotton candy flavor profile and crunchy sprinkles layered between tiers of yellow cake, topped with white frosting. Not only can you indulge in these playful new menu options during this promotion, but you can also win some Barbie-inspired prizes.
Enter Cold Stone's Barbie the Movie Sweepstakes
Maybe you have fond memories of your kids getting immersed in the world of Barbie, or perhaps you're an OG fan who began your collection of dolls soon after Mattel introduced her in 1959. Whatever your connection to Barbie may be, you can win several themed prize packages during this food collab when you enter Cold Stone Creamery's Barbie The Movie Sweepstakes. Participants can enter online to score prizes like Fandango movie tickets and gift cards to spend at franchise locations. However, Coldstone is also giving away a classic Barbie toy that many fans would jump at the chance to own.
Cold Stone Creamery's grand prize is the memorable Barbie Dreamhouse, a huge playhouse with a working elevator, lights, and sounds, which goes for around $200 on Amazon. Barbie lovers will be happy to know that the set of the new movie features a human-sized, detailed replica of the beloved character's famous Dreamhouse, completely hand-built and slathered in pink. The film's star, Margot Robbie, says her favorite part of the set is the slide she uses to make her way from the top floor to the pad's pool (full of fake water, of course).
To try these two Barbie-inspired cotton candy treats, head to your nearest Cold Stone Creamery beginning June 28 and sample them to your heart's content until they disappear after August 8. Who knew the road to the "Barbie" release could be so sweet?