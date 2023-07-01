The McDonald's Sandwich Lineup, Ranked

Every member of Ronald's Clown Posse has a favorite McDonald's sandwich they order without a second thought. If you're a fast-food soldier, you have one too. The global dining megacorp hardly needs to advertise its range of offerings to get its hungry public lined up at the drive-thru. It seems everyone has their own idea of McPerfection. Even if you love a Quarter Pounder with cheese so much your heart might burst (literally, if you eat too many), someone else will challenge you with a Big Mac that inspires utter devotion. And that's not to mention the chicken and fish sandwiches vying for love and money from eager eaters.

The untold truth about McDonald's sandwich selection is that not all of them are created equally. While every fan has their reasons for thinking their favorite is the most delicious of the bunch, there's a definite spectrum of quality among the various menu items. Not content to leave our curiosity on the counter, we slid into Ronald's DMs and ordered the whole shebang, skipping some of the double- and triple-ups to focus on the main menu power players to see who topped the table and who sank to the bottom of the bag.