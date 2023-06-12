Here's Why McDonald's Stopped Using The Big Mac Song

The invention of the Big Mac gave McDonald's a lot to sing about. Created by a McD's franchisee, Jim Delligatti in Uniontown, Pennsylvania in 1967, it went against the prevailing trends of the time. Aside from the fact that it came in at twice the size and the price of the chain's original assembly line hamburger and despite the fact that it introduced some foreign ingredients, like the special sauce and the sesame seed bun, to the mix, it became a hit almost immediately. Today, people worldwide can enjoy the savory taste, which is largely why the loaded hamburger is responsible for roughly 20% of the chain's sales worldwide, per Fortune.

In light of this, it isn't any wonder that this wonder of a burger got its own jingle in 1974 when an ad exec saw the now-famous list of ingredients — "two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun" — via the Burger Gazette, aka, college newspapers. While it wasn't exactly a high culture moment of, say, someone thinking, "Wow, that Maya Angelou poem would make a great song," the chanty phrase of ingredients suggested song to the exec, nonetheless, and the Big Mac song was born. Although the lyrics to the chain's long-time "I'm Lovin' It" campaign have replaced the Big Mac song as the jingle of choice, the nostalgic among us still remember the Big Mac song fondly and wonder what happened to it. If you're among them, here's the scoop.