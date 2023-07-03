The Gross Reason You Should Skip The Sauce Dispensers At Restaurants
A squirt of sauce to top off some French fries or add extra flavor to a tasteless burger might be irresistible in fast food restaurants, but you should always check to make sure there isn't anything nasty lurking in the depths. At reportedly a McDonald's restaurant in Cheltenham, United Kingdom, one customer made a disgusting discovery of maggots wriggling around inside a ketchup dispenser, posting the video to Facebook.
In a clip filmed by the customer, the tiny larvae can be seen moving around inside a clear tube that has ketchup layered at the bottom of it. Some of the ketchup was dry, suggesting that it may have been in there for a while. In response to the maggot outbreak, McDonald's explained that the ketchup dispensers were removed from public use and cleaned, adding that they are washed daily, reports the New York Post. The chain released a statement, "Food safety and hygiene is of the utmost importance to us. We're extremely disappointed to see that we have fallen short on this occasion."
This McDonald's customer was lucky enough to spot the creatures, but a person in a hurry might have received some unwelcome guests sharing their meal. If McDonald's had followed basic cleaning methods, perhaps the problem wouldn't have happened.
Harmful bacteria can be prevalent in sauce dispensers
Hygiene is important in all situations, but especially in restaurants (and arguably even more so if that restaurant is part of an international corporation). A study by Ryerson University published in 2017 found that 50% of condiment bottles in Toronto restaurants were contaminated with bacteria above safe levels, showing just how easy it is for dispensers to become health risks.
McDonald's explains that all of the equipment in its restaurants is cleaned throughout the day, with further cleaning taking place every day, week, and month. Sauce dispensers should be disassembled and scrubbed thoroughly with a brush in hot, soapy water to ensure they are sufficiently clean.
It's not clear why the McDonald's ketchup dispenser became laden with larvae, but certain flies that lay maggot-producing eggs, such as fruit flies, are attracted to sweet liquids and vinegar — a key ingredient of McDonald's ketchup. Other flies seek out rotting food (ketchup should keep for up to a month once opened if it is stored outside of a refrigerator). A persistent nuisance, flies can be countered by closing windows and doors or with traps.