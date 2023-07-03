The Gross Reason You Should Skip The Sauce Dispensers At Restaurants

A squirt of sauce to top off some French fries or add extra flavor to a tasteless burger might be irresistible in fast food restaurants, but you should always check to make sure there isn't anything nasty lurking in the depths. At reportedly a McDonald's restaurant in Cheltenham, United Kingdom, one customer made a disgusting discovery of maggots wriggling around inside a ketchup dispenser, posting the video to Facebook.

In a clip filmed by the customer, the tiny larvae can be seen moving around inside a clear tube that has ketchup layered at the bottom of it. Some of the ketchup was dry, suggesting that it may have been in there for a while. In response to the maggot outbreak, McDonald's explained that the ketchup dispensers were removed from public use and cleaned, adding that they are washed daily, reports the New York Post. The chain released a statement, "Food safety and hygiene is of the utmost importance to us. We're extremely disappointed to see that we have fallen short on this occasion."

This McDonald's customer was lucky enough to spot the creatures, but a person in a hurry might have received some unwelcome guests sharing their meal. If McDonald's had followed basic cleaning methods, perhaps the problem wouldn't have happened.