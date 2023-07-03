The Simple Recipe Failure The Pioneer Woman Actually Admits To

Chef, author, blogging extraordinaire, and Food Network mainstay Ree Drummond famously known as the Pioneer Woman is an expert in the kitchen. From baked ziti to chicken salad sandwiches and other down-to-earth recipes, the Pioneer Woman passes most culinary tests with flying colors. However, she's not immune to mistakes — especially when it comes to bread.

Although some bread recipes are accessible to the average baker and call for only a handful of ingredients, like our six-ingredient white bread, some bread recipes are complex and difficult to hack. In an interview with EatingWell, Drummond candidly revealed, "I am terrible at bread. Baking, making homemade bread. Very bad at it. Embarrassingly bad." She even said that most of the batches she makes result in failure.

Despite her admission, there are some Pioneer Woman original bread recipes on her website. However, more intricate bread creations, such as flavored focaccia or sourdough, call for the expertise of guest chefs and writers on Drummond's website.