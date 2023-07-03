The Ingredient That Makes American Fast Food Chains Different From European Versions

Italy may excel in the art of pasta-making, and France may be renowned for their production of world-class pastries, but here in America, fast food is the heart of our culinary claim to fame. While major fast food chains, like Mcdonalds and Burger King, can be found in countries around the globe, the food served in American locations has a little extra something that other countries don't: copious amounts of salt.

While it shouldn't be terribly surprising that our burgers and fries are riddled with added salt, the food coming out of American fast food joints is exponentially saltier than that of our international counterparts. After examining the salt content of thousands of fast food items offered at six well-known fast food chains across America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom, researchers who participated in a 2012 study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal discovered that, despite being marketed as the same products, the American version of many food items contain significantly higher levels of sodium.

More than just an extra pinch of salt, the study revealed that the American iteration of some food items, like chicken McNuggets, contain nearly three times the amount of salt per gram than the U.K. version. With stats like those, it's not hard to understand how 90% of Americans consume well over the recommended 2,300 milligrams of salt per day.