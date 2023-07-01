How To Tell When Your Tofu Has Gone Bad

Tofu is a versatile plant-based protein and a beloved staple in many vegan and non-vegan kitchens. But like any perishable food, it has its limits. Tofu is a haven for dangerous microorganisms and pathogens that destroy food quality, so knowing the signs of spoiled tofu is essential for avoiding an unpleasant meal, or worse, food poisoning.

Fresh tofu is virtually odorless, with a neutral smell that won't turn your nose over. Spoiled tofu on the other hand can emit foul smells. A tofu block with sour, unusual smells is a clear indicator of spoilage. Visual cues are also crucial in determining the quality of tofu, and discoloration is another red flag. Instead of the usual creamy white or pale yellow, spoiled tofu is often bruised with a grey or brown hue. Another visual giveaway is a slimy texture — if the tofu feels overly slippery or sticky, it's time to say goodbye.

Any signs of mold growth on the tofu's surface should prompt immediate disposal. Mold not only affects the taste and texture of tofu, but it can also pose serious health risks ranging from nausea to respiratory distress.