Street Food Stands In China Know How To Do Breakfast Right

The late celebrity chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain once said, "Street food, I believe, is the salvation of the human race." Sampling street food is certainly one of the best ways to learn about a country's food scene, culture, and culinary traditions, and you get to do it while walking around outside and soaking in the smells, sights, and sounds of a vibrant city.

An old adage states that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and street food stands in China know how to get your morning started off right. A TikTok video posted by a woman who worked an internship in China shows a vendor preparing the breakfast she ate nearly every day while living there. The dish itself is a crepe filled with egg that you can get topped with extras such as cilantro, green onion, and garlic, that is then smeared with red bean paste. As if this weren't enticing enough, a piece of fried dough is added at the end. Besides looking and sounding fantastic, watching the cook spoon, spread, and fold the crepe is an engrossing art form in itself.