Mashed Exclusive Poll Uncovers The Discontinued McDonald's Item Fans Miss

For one reason or another, McDonald's has discontinued countless menu items over the years. We've had to say goodbye to the McDonald's fried apple pie (unless you live in Hawaii or Downey, California, where these beauties still exist), as well as the McDonald's fries cooked in beef fat.

To find out which discontinued items fans miss most, we asked more than 23,000 Mashed readers to share which McDonald's item has left the biggest hole in their hearts — and stomachs. According to the poll's responses, a startling 50% of readers miss the McRib.

Somewhere in the McRib's BBQ-streaked footsteps, McSalads and Mighty Wings tied with 15% of votes each. Interesting, considering neither of these items are exactly in line with McDonald's typical fare. The good ol' custard pies follow close behind, with 12% of votes. Last but not least, 8% of fans chose onion nuggets to round out the five most-missed McDonald's items.