Mashed Exclusive Poll Uncovers The Discontinued McDonald's Item Fans Miss
For one reason or another, McDonald's has discontinued countless menu items over the years. We've had to say goodbye to the McDonald's fried apple pie (unless you live in Hawaii or Downey, California, where these beauties still exist), as well as the McDonald's fries cooked in beef fat.
To find out which discontinued items fans miss most, we asked more than 23,000 Mashed readers to share which McDonald's item has left the biggest hole in their hearts — and stomachs. According to the poll's responses, a startling 50% of readers miss the McRib.
Somewhere in the McRib's BBQ-streaked footsteps, McSalads and Mighty Wings tied with 15% of votes each. Interesting, considering neither of these items are exactly in line with McDonald's typical fare. The good ol' custard pies follow close behind, with 12% of votes. Last but not least, 8% of fans chose onion nuggets to round out the five most-missed McDonald's items.
Why are McDonald's fans so obsessed with the McRib?
The McDonald's McRib first graced menu boards in 1981, only to be removed in 1985. Since then, the McRib has popped up every few years, with the chain claiming each time that 'this will be the last time ever, probably.' Understandably, the McRib's frequent reappearances keeps fans on their toes, always waiting for another drop.
In fact, there's even a website dedicated to locating McRib availability around the world. Per the McRib Locator, the McRib is currently only offered in Germany, where Mashed readers have helpfully pointed out that the item is actually a permanent menu staple. Guess we need to book a flight to Germany.
That being said, fans have acknowledged more than one reason the McRib keeps disappearing — both the price of pork used in the sandwich, as well as the nutrition facts. The McRib boasts 520 calories, including 9 grams of saturated fats and 890 mg of sodium. But nutrition aside, fans are clearly tired of waiting for the McRib to come back, so let's get on it, McDonald's.