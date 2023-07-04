Baked Wingstop-Style Fries

They may be called french fries, but there are few sides more associated with American food than those delicious little sticks of fried potato. Adding some spice and salt really takes them from simply delicious to straight-up magical. And, of all the restaurants and fast-food places that serve french fries, Wingstop consistently dishes out some of the best.

While Wingstop is known for its wings, obviously, their fries are to die for. If you haven't ever tried the fries or don't have a Wingstop location near you, you're in luck with this copycat recipe from developer Christina Musgrave. And, don't worry — you don't need a deep fryer to get perfectly-crispy fries, and an oven will suffice just fine. The spices here, though, are what make these fries to-die-for. "The key is the blend of sweet and savory flavors in the spice blend that really work together with the french fries," Musgrave describes. This spice blend is exactly what makes Wingstop fries unique, so give them a try and experience the magic for yourself.