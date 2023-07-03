You Should Be Topping Your Hard-Boiled Eggs With Fresh Pico De Gallo

Easy to make and packed with protein, hard-boiled eggs are the perfect healthy option for snackers who are on the go. Not only are they simple to prepare, they're a versatile food that can be tossed into a crisp salad, stacked into a sandwich, or placed artfully in a bowl of ramen. As a stand-alone ingredient, boiled eggs can be seasoned in various creative ways, and people all around the world have their own favorite method. In Kenya, boiled eggs are a street food delicacy that is cut in half and layered with a topping of fresh mixed veggies, a spread that is basically the equivalent of Latin America's pico de gallo. Locals call it mayai pasua, which translates to cracked eggs, and stalls will typically offer spicy chili sauce or ketchup as optional condiments.

This boiled egg specialty gets its name from the speedy technique that street food vendors use to expertly crack open the egg's shell with a spoon, unraveling it with precision so the soft egg comes out perfectly. Mayai pasua is typically either carried in buckets through the streets of Kenya or sold from trolleys that have a coal stove underneath to keep the displayed eggs warm. The egg's veggie garnish is called kachumbari, and the main difference between it and pico is the fact that Kenyans will often eat it as a fresh salad as well as a relish. All you need is a pico de gallo recipe to easily recreate this dish at home.