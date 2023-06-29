The Dominican Origin Of Barbecue Sauce

Cooking meat over fire is a practice as old as time, but the Tainos, the indigenous Carribean people, really changed the game by switching things up with spices and slow roasting. They were the inventors of barbecue as we know it today. It's one of the most delicious ways to cook meat, so it isn't surprising how barbecue became a quintessentially American tradition. Given barbecue's popularity in the United States, one might naturally assume that barbecue sauce originated here, but even though we created some of the most popular barbecue sauce brands like Sweet Baby Ray's and Stubb's, the concept itself wasn't our brainchild.

The barbecue sauce was not invented until the 17th century, but the usage of sweet and sour sauce dates back to 239 B.C. Back then, Chinese chef I Yin blended sweet and sour with other pungent and salty ingredients to add a burst of flavor to preserved meats. However, the early form of barbecue sauce truly got its start in the Dominican Republic.

Barbecue sauce dates back to the Eastern Caribbean, with one of the first recorded accounts in 1698 from a Dominican missionary. Chefs in the French West Indies combined both limes and lemons with spices to enhance the flavor of meat, a practice possibly inspired by culinary traditions in Africa. This is believed to be one of the first rudimentary barbecue sauces, according to the Tennessee State Museum. It wouldn't be long before the sauce spread beyond the Caribbean.