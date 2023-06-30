Why You Shouldn't Use A Toothpick To Check A Cake's Doneness

Sticking in a toothpick is one of the most time-honored dessert and baking hacks for those looking to figure out whether cakes and other items are ready to come out of the oven. But as simple as the technique is, it's unfortunately not a very good one for those looking for the best quality.

For those unfamiliar, it simply involves inserting a toothpick or other small, slim item into the cake. According to generations of folk wisdom, the cake is done if the toothpick comes out clean. In reality, by the time a toothpick is cleanly removed from a cake or other baked good, it's already too dry and overdone. Toothpicks typically come out crumb-free at around 212 degrees Fahrenheit — not coincidentally, the temperature that water boils. The boiling-off of that water in the batter means the final product will be drier than it should be.

An additional issue with the toothpick method is that it requires opening the oven repeatedly. Even if it's just for a moment, as you remove or replace the baked goods, the temperature will drop, creating more inconsistent results.