Why You Shouldn't Use A Toothpick To Check A Cake's Doneness
Sticking in a toothpick is one of the most time-honored dessert and baking hacks for those looking to figure out whether cakes and other items are ready to come out of the oven. But as simple as the technique is, it's unfortunately not a very good one for those looking for the best quality.
For those unfamiliar, it simply involves inserting a toothpick or other small, slim item into the cake. According to generations of folk wisdom, the cake is done if the toothpick comes out clean. In reality, by the time a toothpick is cleanly removed from a cake or other baked good, it's already too dry and overdone. Toothpicks typically come out crumb-free at around 212 degrees Fahrenheit — not coincidentally, the temperature that water boils. The boiling-off of that water in the batter means the final product will be drier than it should be.
An additional issue with the toothpick method is that it requires opening the oven repeatedly. Even if it's just for a moment, as you remove or replace the baked goods, the temperature will drop, creating more inconsistent results.
Better baking alternatives
So what should you do instead? The answer can be as simple as using an instant-read food thermometer. Aim for an internal temperature of 205 degrees (depending on the cake), which, after cooling outside the oven, will produce a perfectly tender and moist cake. However, you should still seek to check the temperature as few times as possible to avoid the issues related to opening the oven.
There are also other reliable ways for bakers to tell when their cakes and other creations are ready without either of these methods. Flour company King Arthur recommends checking out the edges of the pan. If the cake has pulled away, it's likely done. Lighter-colored cakes should also be turning golden brown on top. More experienced bakers can add additional checks like smelling for just the right fragrance of a finished product or touching it to see whether it leaves indentations (a sign the cake needs more time).
Finding alternatives to the toothpick check is a critical step toward producing better-baked goods. But there are still many other common mistakes everyone makes when baking a cake that you can likely eliminate from your cooking habits.