The One Ingredient Miranda Lambert Swears By In Any Dish

When she's not crafting country music hits or performing at her Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert loves to cook. As a matter of fact, the singer-songwriter even published her very own cookbook — "Y'all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin Kitchen" – back in April of 2023. From sausage cornbread muffins to classic meatloaf and French toast casserole, the recipes are inspired by her upbringing in a rural East Texas town.

In a press tour for the cookbook, Lambert stopped by Good Morning America to promote the repertoire of southern recipes. While she was there, Lambert brought out her mother, Bev, who played an important role in the development of her culinary skills. The Lambert matriarch told GMA that Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning can fix just about any dish that's lacking flavor.

Although it's a humble, affordable ingredient, dry ranch seasoning can bring a burst of flavor to anyone's kitchen — even veteran chefs. Made from a combination of herbs, spices, and powdered ingredients, dry ranch seasoning typically includes ingredients like dried parsley, dill, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and black pepper — a tasty mixture that anyone can enjoy.