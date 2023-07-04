The One Ingredient Miranda Lambert Swears By In Any Dish
When she's not crafting country music hits or performing at her Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert loves to cook. As a matter of fact, the singer-songwriter even published her very own cookbook — "Y'all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin Kitchen" – back in April of 2023. From sausage cornbread muffins to classic meatloaf and French toast casserole, the recipes are inspired by her upbringing in a rural East Texas town.
In a press tour for the cookbook, Lambert stopped by Good Morning America to promote the repertoire of southern recipes. While she was there, Lambert brought out her mother, Bev, who played an important role in the development of her culinary skills. The Lambert matriarch told GMA that Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning can fix just about any dish that's lacking flavor.
Although it's a humble, affordable ingredient, dry ranch seasoning can bring a burst of flavor to anyone's kitchen — even veteran chefs. Made from a combination of herbs, spices, and powdered ingredients, dry ranch seasoning typically includes ingredients like dried parsley, dill, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and black pepper — a tasty mixture that anyone can enjoy.
Uses for dried ranch seasoning
Dry ranch seasoning is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a myriad of culinary creations. Its bold, savory flavor profile can add a delightful twist to an assortment of dishes.
Dressings and dips thrive under the power of dry ranch seasoning. Whip up a creamy ranch dressing by mixing this magical blend with mayo, sour cream, or Greek yogurt. It's the perfect companion for your crisp salads or as a dip for veggie platters or chicken wings.
Elevate your meats to by generously coating them with dry ranch seasoning before grilling, roasting, or sautéing. Toss potatoes, carrots, or cauliflower with a drizzle of oil and sprinkle on a zesty ranch blend before roasting them in the oven. Use dry ranch seasoning in a marinade to infuse chicken, fish, or tofu with a herbaceous blend of flavors.
It's not just Miranda Lambert who enjoys the simple comforts of dry ranch seasoning either, even celebrity chef Rachel Ray uses a homemade dry ranch rub to enhance her recipe for crispy tater tots.
Next time you have a package of dry ranch seasoning that needs to be put to use, just ask yourself, what would the Lambert ladies do?