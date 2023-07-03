9 Grocery Stores Offering Shoppers The Best And Worst Free Samples

Have you ever wondered why stores offer free samples? Unless you're well-acquainted with marketing tactics, the answer might surprise you. According to a 2017 study published in the Journal of Retailing, customers who are given a sample of a product are more likely to purchase something new than those without a sample.

The study went on to indicate that product sampling was a more effective tool to increase sales than other marketing efforts such as advertising. The take-home message was that grocery stores would be wise to invest dollars into providing in-store samples, as it enhances the shopping experience and leads to more sales.

Many grocery stores have taken notice of this consumer marketing study (and others like it) and offer free samples to customers as they shop. But which grocery stores actually offer good samples (you know, the ones you're actually excited to eat or use)? We analyzed over 25 grocery stores before narrowing down our list. From there, we considered sample quality, availability, and variety to make our final selections.