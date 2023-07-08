Strangest Food TV Shows Of All Time

Things have come a long way since the first American cooking show hit the airwaves back in 1946. Hosted by chef and cookbook author James Beard, "I Love to Eat" saw the jolly foodie share his recipes with viewers mostly composed of middle-class housewives. While "I Love to Eat" may have been discontinued within a year, the void left by its absence was gradually filled by a multitude of other cooking shows. Recent food series such as "MasterChef" and "Parts Unknown" have gone beyond simply showcasing the culinary abilities of skilled chefs. They have become platforms for exploring diverse cuisines, cultures, and cooking techniques.

While there's no shortage of television shows centered around food, they vary in content, quality, and appeal. Some are short-lived while others manage to capture the imaginations of foodies for years and even decades. Some follow the same tried-and-tested format while others dare to venture outside the culinary box and try something different. It's these hidden — or not so hidden — gems that have piqued our interest. From series that explore unusual culinary creations and debunk gastronomic myths to those that push the boundaries of conventional logic, each of these shows has its own unique way of entertaining viewers.

Ready for some offbeat entertainment? Check out our roundup of the strangest food TV shows of all time!