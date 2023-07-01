McDonald's Now-Viral Grimace Mascot Used To Look Scary Different

Until recently, Grimace was a McDonald's mascot you probably forgot existed. But in June 2023, you couldn't open social media without being reminded of his 52nd birthday. In order to celebrate, McDonald's released a limited edition Grimace Shake. Just like Ronald McDonald's fluffy friend, the shake was purple, and its flavor was a mixture of vanilla and berry. Today, Grimace could arguably be considered cute, but that wasn't the case when he debuted. To tell the truth, he was actually pretty frightening.

In a piece for QSR, former McDonald's vice president of advertising, Roy T. Bergold Jr., said the company's first shot at designing Grimace didn't hit the target. "The original Grimace was scaly, mean-looking, had four arms, and had no charm whatsoever," he said. "He scared kids." His chilling, tooth-filled appearance wasn't the only unsettling thing about this creature. In his 1972 debut commercial, Grimace was seen swiping milkshakes and Coca-Cola from customers. His love for milkshakes was still expressed after his revamp, but it was in a less upsetting way. "We changed him to a soft, plush, two-armed blob of a sweetheart who only wanted McDonald's milkshakes and to hang out with Ronald," Bergold Jr. said. Redesigned or not, some folks on social media are still put off by Grimace's likeness.