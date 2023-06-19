The McDonald's Fry Mascots You Probably Forgot Existed
Whether or not you eat McDonald's, chances are you still recognize the names Grimace; Hamburglar; and, of course, their clown leader Ronald. Perhaps you're also familiar with Birdie, Captain Crook, and Mayor McCheese. These beloved mascots, all residents of the fictional utopia McDonaldland, represent various menu items of the world's most famous fast-food chain. And, in the early '70s, a group of anthropomorphic brand ambassadors was created to promote McDonald's fries.
The Fry Kids entered McDonaldland in 1973, and these quirky characters quickly became a fan favorite. At first, they were called the Gobblins — a cheeky play on words that encapsulated their spritely stature and an unruly case of the munchies. The Fry Kids possessed playful and mischievous personalities, often getting into silly antics. They were designed to have a unique look consisting of round bodies; seemingly nonexistent arms; long, skinny legs; and tufts of boldly colored, unkempt hair.
Although they had their last official hurrah in 2008, the Fry Kids have been embedded into many consumers' memories thanks to their catchy jingle with the lyric "Keep your eyes on your fries!" The tune may be instantly recognizable to those who grew up in the '80s and '90s.
The Fry Kids remain a fan favorite
As with many food mascots, the Fry Kids have undergone a number of changes since their inception. As their popularity soared, McDonald's decided to expand the ragtag troupe of julienned potatoes in 1985 to include three Fry Girls, who donned feminine features like pigtails and ponytails with bows, long eyelashes, and brighter hues of pink, aqua blue, and yellow.
Over the years, the Fry Kids have remained an integral part of McDonald's history. The Fry Kids have been featured in a number of McDonald's TV commercials and print ads, as well as Happy Meals. They were even cast as Funko Pop! figurines as part of the toy company's Ad Icons collection. They've also made a number of appearances throughout popular culture — in addition to one episode of the short-lived cartoon "The Wacky Adventures of Ronald McDonald" — such as a cameo in the animated Adult Swim series "Robot Chicken."
The Fry Kids have been entertaining audiences for decades with their jesting personalities; and, all the while, the pompon-esque characters have captured the hearts of McD's fans around the world.