The McDonald's Fry Mascots You Probably Forgot Existed

Whether or not you eat McDonald's, chances are you still recognize the names Grimace; Hamburglar; and, of course, their clown leader Ronald. Perhaps you're also familiar with Birdie, Captain Crook, and Mayor McCheese. These beloved mascots, all residents of the fictional utopia McDonaldland, represent various menu items of the world's most famous fast-food chain. And, in the early '70s, a group of anthropomorphic brand ambassadors was created to promote McDonald's fries.

The Fry Kids entered McDonaldland in 1973, and these quirky characters quickly became a fan favorite. At first, they were called the Gobblins — a cheeky play on words that encapsulated their spritely stature and an unruly case of the munchies. The Fry Kids possessed playful and mischievous personalities, often getting into silly antics. They were designed to have a unique look consisting of round bodies; seemingly nonexistent arms; long, skinny legs; and tufts of boldly colored, unkempt hair.

Although they had their last official hurrah in 2008, the Fry Kids have been embedded into many consumers' memories thanks to their catchy jingle with the lyric "Keep your eyes on your fries!" The tune may be instantly recognizable to those who grew up in the '80s and '90s.