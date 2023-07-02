The Habit Burger Grill Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich Review: A Delicious New Habit To Get Into

The Habit Burger Grill may feature burgers in its name, but that doesn't mean this restaurant chain can't hang with fast food chicken slingers, as the chain's new Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich proves. To be fair, the untold truth about The Habit is that 40% of the items on the menu include fish, chicken, tenderloin, and even veggie patty sandwiches. Even the salads and sides reach beyond the regular with unexpected selections like tempura green beans and sweet potato fries. With such delicious diversity coming from the kitchen, a twist on the company's Crispy Chicken Sandwich is a lateral move that adds new flavor to the flock without flying the coop entirely.

Though the non-burger options reside under the Signature Sandwiches heading, you'll also find this new limited edition offering in the Seasonal Feature menu. For this and other obvious reasons, it isn't likely that this temporary creation will be around long enough to make an appearance on a list of The Habit's most popular grill items. And with no end date listed, there's no telling when the newest chicken in the coop might get plucked from the lineup at this restaurant, which has locations mostly in states along the West and East coasts. We thought it best to get while the getting is good and give this intriguing morsel a try.